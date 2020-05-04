2,736 test positive, 22 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 2,736 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 199,760. The total number of active cases is now 38,035.

Similarly, 853 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 160,577.

The government has conducted 12,960 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,564,214 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,148.