2,571 test positive, 18 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 2,571 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 197,024. The total number of active cases is now 36,174.

Similarly, 1,798 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 159,724.

The government has conducted 11,177 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,551,254 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,126.