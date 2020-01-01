2,817 test positive, 21 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 2,817 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 194,453. The total number of active cases is now 35, 419.

Similarly, 2,812 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 157,926.

The government has conducted 12,311 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,540,077 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,108.