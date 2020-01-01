2,753 test positive, 17 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 2,753 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 191,636. The total number of active cases is now 35, 435.

Similarly, 2,206 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 155,114.

The government has conducted 20,576 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,527,766 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,087.