2,909 test positive, 18 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 2,909 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 188,883. The total number of active cases is now 34,905.

Similarly, 4,500 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 152,908.

The government has conducted 10,153 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,507,190 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,070.