30 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 3,309 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 182,923. The total number of active cases has now reached 36,911.

Similarly, 3,844 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 144,978.

The government has conducted 13,956 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,494,122 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 30 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 1,034.