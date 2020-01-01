2,933 test positive, 24 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 2,933 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 176,500. The total number of active cases has now reached 37,524.

Similarly, 3,150 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 137,992.

The government has conducted 26,469 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,469,812 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 24 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 984.