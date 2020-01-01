2,824 test positive, 23 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 2,824 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 173,567. The total number of active cases has now reached 37,765.

Similarly, 3,620 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 134,842.

The government has conducted 13,023 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,443,343 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 960.