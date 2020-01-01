2,508 test positive, 17 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 2,508 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 170,743. The total number of active cases has now reached 38,584.

Similarly, 2,264 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 131,222.

The government has conducted 9,290 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,443,343 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 937.