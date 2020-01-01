1,954 test positive, 11 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 1,954 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 162,354. The total number of active cases has now reached 3,9643.

Similarly, 8,601 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 121,824.

The government has conducted 2,515 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,409,295 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 887.