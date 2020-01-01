570 test positive, 14 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 570 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 160,400. The total number of active cases has now reached 40,681.

Similarly, 3,168 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 118,843.

The government has conducted 2,515 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,400,694 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 876.