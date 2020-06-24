1,741 test positive, 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 1,741 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 159,830. The total number of active cases has now reached 43,293.

Similarly, 4,005 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 112,339.

The government has conducted 5,006 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,398,179 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 862.