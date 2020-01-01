4,499 test positive, 17 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Nepal reported 4,499 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 153,008. The total number of active cases has now reached 46,691.

Similarly, 2,668 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 105,488.

The government has conducted 16,864 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,367,016 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 829.