3,637 test positive, 21 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 3,637 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 148,509. The total number of active cases has now reached 44,877.

Similarly, 3,215 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 102,820.

The government has conducted 35,373 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,350,152 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 812.