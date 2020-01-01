Record 5,743 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported the largest single day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 5,743 persons testing positive while 26 succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 144,872. The total number of active cases has now reached 44,476.

Similarly, 2,996 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 95,605.

The government has conducted 20,118 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,314,779 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 26 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 791.