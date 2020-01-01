3,093 test positive, eight COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 3,093 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 139,129. The total number of active cases has now reached 41,755.

Similarly, 2,108 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 92,609.

The government has conducted 13,861 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,314,779 across the country until now.

Nepal reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 765.