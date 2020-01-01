3,790 test positive, 18 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 3,790 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 136,036. The total number of active cases has now reached 40,778.

Similarly, 2,335 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 94,501.

The government has conducted 17,564 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,300,918 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 757.