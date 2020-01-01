2,942 test positive, 12 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 2,942 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 132,246. The total number of active cases has now reached 39,341.

Similarly, 2,326 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 92,166.

The government has conducted 13,749 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,269,605 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 739.