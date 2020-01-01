3,167 test positive, 12 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported 3,167 COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 129,304. The total number of active cases has now reached 38,737.

Similarly, 1,800 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 89,840.

The government has conducted 15,438 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,269,605 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 727.