3,749 test positive, 19 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Nepal reported 3,749 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 121,745. The total number of active cases has now reached 36,533.

Similarly, 3,564 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 84,518.

The government has conducted 16,598 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,237,636 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 19 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 694.