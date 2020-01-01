2,638 test positive, 12 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported 2,638 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 117,996. The total number of active cases has now reached 36,367.

Similarly, 2,174 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 80,954.

The government has conducted 13,947 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,221,038 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 675.