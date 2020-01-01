3,556 test positive, 18 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 3,556 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 115,358. The total number of active cases has now reached 35,915.

Similarly, 1,503 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 78,780.

The government has conducted 15,577 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,207,091 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 663.