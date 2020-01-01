4,047 test positive, 9 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday

Nepal reported 4,047 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 111,802. The total number of active cases has now reached 33,880.

Similarly, 1,472 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 77,877.

The government has conducted 14,530 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,191,514 across the country until now.

Nepal reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 645.