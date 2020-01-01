2,071 test positive, 22 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday

Nepal reported 2,071 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 107,755. The total number of active cases has now reached 31,315.

Similarly, 1,552 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 75,804.

The government has conducted 12,427 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,176,984 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 636.