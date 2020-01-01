Record 5,008 test positive, 14 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday

Nepal reported the largest single day spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 5,008 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 105,684. The total number of active cases has now reached 30,818.

Similarly, 1,229 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 74,252.

The government has conducted 19,320 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,164,557 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 614.