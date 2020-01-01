Nepal reports record 4,364 COVID-19 cases Thursday, death toll up by 12

Nepal reported the largest single day spike in COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day on Thursday with 4,364 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours after 3,439 in the preceding 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 98,617. The total number of active cases has now reached 26,668.

Similarly, 2,675 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 71,343.

The government has conducted 18,472 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,131,958 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 590.