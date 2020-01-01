Record 3,439 test positive, 15 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Nepal reported the largest single day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 3,439 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 94,253. The total number of active cases has also crossed 25,000 reaching 25,007.

Similarly, 1,126 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 68,668.

The government has conducted 14,210 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,113,486 across the country until now.

Nepal reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 578.