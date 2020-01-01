Sri Lanka widens curfew, bans gatherings as virus surges
Setopati
Setopati Colombo, Oct 7
A Sri Lankan health worker sprays disinfectants as people wait to give swab samples to test for COVID-19 near a mobile testing vehicle outside a hospital in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
A Sri Lankan health worker sprays disinfectants as people wait to give swab samples to test for COVID-19 near a mobile testing vehicle outside a hospital in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Opinion
Mahesh Kushwaha
Nepal-India border dynamics Mahesh Kushwaha
Arun Upreti
Ending discriminatory reservation in post graduate medical education Arun Upreti
Simone Galimberti
Investing in the youths of Nepal Simone Galimberti

Blog
Sakar Jha
Does pine really cause depletion of water sources? Sakar Jha
Nirmal Acharya
Zoom as an ethnographic field Nirmal Acharya
Grishma Giri
Farewell to a great soul Grishma Giri

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio