1,551 test positive, nine COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday

Nepal reported 1,551 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwore Gautam said during the daily press briefing that the total number of cases now has increased to 90,814. Similarly, 2,340 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours taking the total to 67,542.

The government has conducted 11,047 PCR tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 1,099,276 across the country until now.

Nepal reported nine more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the total death toll to 563.