Three physicists win Nobel Prize for black hole discoveries
AP
AP Stockholm, Oct 6
David Haviland, member of the Nobel Committee for Physics, left, and Goran K. Hansson, Secretary General of the Academy of Sciences, announce the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics.
David Haviland, member of the Nobel Committee for Physics, left, and Goran K. Hansson, Secretary General of the Academy of Sciences, announce the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Opinion
Mahesh Kushwaha
Nepal-India border dynamics Mahesh Kushwaha
Arun Upreti
Ending discriminatory reservation in post graduate medical education Arun Upreti
Simone Galimberti
Investing in the youths of Nepal Simone Galimberti

Blog
Sakar Jha
Does pine really cause depletion of water sources? Sakar Jha
Nirmal Acharya
Zoom as an ethnographic field Nirmal Acharya
Grishma Giri
Farewell to a great soul Grishma Giri

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio