Paudel files nomination for presidential election

Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel has filed nomination as the common candidate of eight parties for the presidential election to be held on March 9.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, CPN (Maoist Center) Senior Vice-chairman Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Nagarik Unmukti Party Chair Ranjita Shrestha, Janamat Party leader Abdul Khan and Janata Samajwadi Party leader Ashok Rai proposed Paudel’s candidacy while filing the nomination Saturday afternoon.

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Chairman Mahantha Thakur, Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC, NC Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka and Maoist Center leader Hit Raj Pandey supported his candidacy.

The meeting of NC working committee held at the party office in Sanepa earlier Saturday decided to pick Paudel as its presidential candidate.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba proposed to make Paudel the presidential candidate during the meeting.

He is the common candidate of eight parties and looks set to become the third president of Nepal following Ram Baran Yadav and Bidya Devi Bhandari.

A meeting of eight parties held on Friday decided to support NC candidate in the presidential election to be held on March 9.

The meeting of leaders from NC, Maoist Center, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party decided to field the joint presidential candidate from the grand old party. The parties also decided to give the post of vice-president to JSP.

Prime Minister (PM) and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal also finalized the length of their respective terms as PM on Friday.

The three leaders finalized the length of their terms after holding a separate meeting in the middle of the coalition’s meeting at Baluwatar Friday night.

Dahal would serve first for two and a half years, Nepal for a year and Deuba for the remaining one and a half years and hold the next election