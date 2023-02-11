Dr Janith Lal Singh of National Trauma Center has been injured after police baton-charged him for walking on the road outside Bir Hospital in Kathmandu during a convoy of President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday.

Police had cleared the road for the president’s convoy when she was returning after addressing a joint meeting of both Houses of Parliament on Friday afternoon. Some police personnel who were deployed there then hit the on-duty Dr Singh with batons as he was heading toward the Trauma Center.

Dr Singh has sustained injuries to his head in the attack.

Doctors have been protesting outside the Trauma Center after the incident. Police personnel and the protesting doctors were also involved in an altercation during the protest and traffic was also obstructed for some time.

The protesting doctors say police beat Dr Singh even after he showed his identity card. They have demanded that the police personnel involved in the attack apologize to Dr Singh.