PM Dahal passes floor test with 268 votes

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has passed the floor test in the House of Representatives (HoR) Tuesday with flying colors.

The Dahal government received 268 votes in the floor test held Tuesday while two voted against it.

Dahal had quit the coalition with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Unified Socialist) on December 25 and became PM with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

All the parties in the House apart from Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriya Janamorcha voted in support of the government.

NC and Unified Socialist, that were in the previous ruling coalition, also gave vote of confidence after the parties held meetings earlier on Tuesday and took decision to that regard.