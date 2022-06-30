Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
AP
AP Kyiv, June 30
Workers clear debris at a shopping center that was damaged in a Russian rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
Workers clear debris at a shopping center that was damaged in a Russian rocket attack in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. AP/RSS Photo

Opinion
Prem Awasthi
Approach of anticipatory governance to deal with disasters Prem Awasthi
Editorial
White paper needed on SPP Editorial
Editorial
Revoke 'kangaroo committee' formed against Governor Adhikari Editorial

Blog
Bhogendra Lingden
My father’s ritual dance and our cultural oblivion Bhogendra Lingden
Keshari Rijal
The wisp of my parent's joy Keshari Rijal
Suman Siwakoti
Will Netflix, YouTube apply for license to operate in Nepal? Suman Siwakoti

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio