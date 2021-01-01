Khadka, Gurung elected NC vice-presidents

Purna Bahadur Khadka and Dhan Raj Gurung have been elected Nepali Congress (NC) vice-presidents.

The factions of Sher Bahadur Deuba and Shekhar Koirala have split the posts of vice-presidents with Khadka from Deuba faction securing the highest number of votes. There was a very close competition for the second position between Gurung from the Koirala team and Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar from the Deuba faction with Gurung just edging out the latter.

The election committee has yet to formally announce the final results.