Deuba reelected NC president

Sher Bahadur Deuba has been reelected Nepali Congress (NC) president in the 14th general convention early Wednesday morning.

He secured 2,733 votes to become NC president for the second term in the runoff held on Tuesday to beat Shekhar Koirala, who got 1,855, by 878 votes.

A total of 4,623 represnetatives cast vote during the runoff on Tuesday. Thirtyfive votes were invalid.

Prakash Man Singh and Bimalendra Nidhi supported Deuba in the runoff after contesting in the first round.

Deuba failed to win outright in the first round securing 2,258 votes. A total of 4,679 represnetatives cast vote during the voting on Monday. The magical number to get elected was 2,340 and Deuba fell short by 82.

Shekhar Koirala came second with 1,702 votes. Singh was third with 379 followed by Bimalendra Nidhi (249) and Kalyan Gurung (22). Seventy-six votes were invalid.

Shekhar Koirala increased his votes by 153 in the runoff despite 56 fewer votes cast in the second round and support by Singh and Nidhi for Deuba but that was not enough to get him elected for the top post.

Deuba had been elected president in the last general election also in the runoff beating Ram Chandra Paudel in the second round with support of Krishna Sitaula who finished third in the first round.