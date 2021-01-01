Deuba faction bags presidents in 32 of 61 districts, Paudel faction in 27

The faction of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has bagged presidents in 32 districts as the party has completed district convention in 61 districts ahead of the 14th general convention.

The faction of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel has won in 27 districts while that of Krishna Sitaula has won in two.

The party, that had held district convention in 14 mountainous districts before the Dashain , held it in the districts with only one federal constituency on November 22 and in districts with multiple constituencies on November 26.

Ward, rural/municipality, provincial constituency and federal constituency conventions have also been completed in these 61 districts.

Secretary with the party's central election committee Jagannath Shrestha said the remaining 16 districts will hold convention after the general convention. The 16 remaining districts include Rautahat, Sarlahi, Saptari, Siraha, Bara, Parsam Dhanusha and Mahottari of Province 2, and Kailali, Achham, Banke, Nawalpur, Sindhupalchowk, Makwanpur, Chitwan and Sindhuli.

The Paudel faction seems stronger in Lumbini while the Deuba faction is stronger in the other provinces but not by much.

The Deuba faction allied with the Sitaula faction in many districts but alliances in some districts were also formed locally which were not exactly in according to the factional split at the center.

The Deuba faction claims that it has more general convention representatives but the Paudel faction is also very close.

Districts won by Deuba Faction & Presidents:

Lamjung: Tak Raj Gurung; Salyan: Keshav Bahadur Bista; Dolpa: Deependra Bahadur Shahi; Dadeldhura: Bhim Bahadur Saud; Myagdi: Kham Bahadur Garbuja; Taplejung: Gajendra Prasad Tumyahang; Mugu: Ain Bahadur Shahi; Panchthar: Rup Narayan Javegu; Jajarkot: Bed Raj Singh; Manang: Shankar Gurung; Humla: Mohan Bikram Singh; Bajhang: Khadak Bohara; Ramechhap: Purna Bahadur (Kanchharam) Tamang; Jumla: Karna Bahadur Shahi; Doti: Narendra Bahadur Singh; West Rukum: Prem Prakash Oli; Okhaldhunga: Tejendra Khanal; Parbat: Yubaraj Joshi; Ilam: Dambar Bahadur Khadka; Surkhet: Khadga Pokharel; Rupandehi: Ram Krishna Khand; Kaski: Kishore Dutta Baral; Kavre: Tirtha Lama; Tanahu: Jit Prakash Ale; Lalitpur: Jitendra Kumar Shrestha; Kanchanpur: Padam Bogati; Udayapur: Himal Karki; Bhaktapur: Durlav Thapa; Bardiya: Arun Prakash Singh Rathour; Solukhumbu: Namgel Jangbu Sherpa; Rasuwa: Pemba Chhiring Tamang; and Dhankuta: Dinesh Rai.

Districts won by Paudel Faction & Presidents:

Pyuthan: Bishnu Kumar Giri; Arghakhanchi: Keshav Shrestha; Rolpa: Kishore Acharya; Baitadi: Chatur Bahadur Chand; Dolakha: Barma Lama; Gorkha: Nanda Prasad Neupane; Kalikot: Ambar Bahadur Shahi; Sankhuwasabha: Deepak Khadka; East Rukum: Keshar Man Rokka; Mustang: Romi Gauchan Thakali; Bhojpur: Binod Bantawa; Bajura: Ram Singh Rawal; Tehrathum: Arjun Tumbahangphe; West Nawalparasi: Arjun Kumar Pokharel; Palpa: Himal Dutta Shrestha; Syangja: Raju Thapa; Khotang: Bishnu Kumar Rai; Darchula: Lalit Singh Bohara; Nuwakot: Ramesh Mahat; Dang: Shankar Prasad Dangi; Dailekh: Maniram Regmi; Gulmi: Khil Dhwoj Panthi; Kathmandu: Krishna Sabuj Baniya; Dhading: Ram Nath Adhikari; Sunsari: Kedar Bhandari; Kapilvastu: Abdul Kalam Khan; and Morang: Dig Bahadur Limbu.

District won by Sitaula Faction & President

Jhapa: Deu Kumar Thebe; and Baglung: Jit Sherchan