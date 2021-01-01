Conspiracy to split UML bringing ordinance: Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has slammed the government for ending the House session.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari ended the House session effective from Monday midnight on recommendation of the Cabinet.

Issuing a statement Monday night Oli accused the government of trying to bring an ordinance to make it easier for split of UML by abruptly ending the House session against its previously declared commitments.

"There is conspiracy to split UML by bringing an ordinance about splitting parties by abruptly ending the ongoing House of Representatives session against its previously declared commitments," the statement accused.

He has stressed that UML will not tolerate any conspiracy to split the party or parliamentary party and appealed with all the party leaders and cadres to stand against such efforts with determination.

Oli ironically had twice brought an ordinance to make splitting parties easier when he was prime minister—first to engineer split in the then Federal Socialist Forum Nepal and then to split the then CPN if needed when he was in minority in the ruling party.