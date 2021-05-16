SC revokes appointment of 7 ministers who are not federal lawmakers

The Supreme Court (SC) has revoked appointment of seven ministers who are not federal lawmakers.

A single bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana on Thursday issuing an interim order has revoked appointment of seven ministers including Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa who are not federal lawmakers.

The SC has ruled that Article 78 of the Constitution allows appointment of non-lawmakers as ministers only once while revoking appointment of the seven ministers.

CJ Rana has issued the interim order after preliminary hearing on the writ petition filed by advocates Kapil Dev Dhakal and Biraj Thapa instructing to not allow the seven to work as ministers pointing that their appointment and swearing-in are not in accordance to the Constitution.

The ministers ousted by the SC are Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta, Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah, Water Supplies Minister Mani Thapa, Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Sports Minister Dawa Lama.