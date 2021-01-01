Two Lumbini lawmakers flip to pledge allegiance to CM Pokharel

Two Lumbini lawmakers who won the last election with sun of CPN-UML as the election symbol have pledged allegiance to Chief Minister (CM) Shankar Pokharel.

Issuing a joint statement on Monday Dharma Bahadur Lal Srivastav elected from Kapilvastu-2(B) and Ajay Shahi Nawalparasi West-1(B) have said they support Pokharel who was reappointed Lumbini CM on Sunday after resigning earlier on the day to avoid no-confidence motion that was scheduled for discussion on the day.

Srivastav and Shahi are from the group of Hridayesh Triapthi and Brijesh Kumar Gupta faction respectively and had both won the last election with sun of CPN-UML as the election symbol.

They had demanded that CPN (Maoist Center) parliamentary party leader Kul Prasad KC be made the new CM on Sunday. "We went for UML parliamentary party meeting even today but we have not signed on the decision. Our signature was only for attendance in the morning. We have taken exception to his appointment as CM counting even our signatures," Srivastav told Setopati on Sunday.

But they have now called use of their signatures in the document through which KC staked claims for formation of new government under him wrong and ill-intentioned.