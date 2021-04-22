UML expels four lawmakers who crossed floor in Karnali

CPN-UML has expelled four lawmakers who crossed the floor to save the government of Mahendra Bahadur Shahi in Karnali from the party and provincial assembly.

The meeting of organizing committee for the 10th general convention at Baluwatar on Friday has decided to expel lawmakers Prakash Jwala, Kurma Raj Shahi, Nanda Singh Buda and Ambar Bahadur Thapa, according to a leader who is attending the meeting.

The meeting has also decided to again seek explanation from lawmaker Devi Oli. Oli has been saying that she crossed the floor mistakenly and is swearing to honor party decision. "The meeting has decided to again seek explanation from Devi Oli and expel all the remaining in a way that they are no longer party members and lawmakers. The decision will be sent to the Karnali provincial assembly in writing," the leader added.

The four out of nine UML lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction in Karnali had crossed the floor to vote for the government of CPN (Maoist Center) during the floor test on April 16.

Jwala was finance minister and Buda industry, tourism, forest and environment minister in the Shahi Cabinet before resigning following withdrawal of support for the government by UML.

Jwala had told Setopati after the floor test that only four UML lawmakers crossed the floor as that was enough to save the government and added that the four were cognizant of the fact that they would lose the post of lawmaker if they crossed the floor.

The confidence motion of Chief Minister (CM) Shahi received 22 votes while just 15 votes were cast in opposition.

The six Nepali Congress (NC) lawmakers also voted for the government. CPN (Maoist Center) has 12 seats in the provincial assembly while UML has 20 including the speaker. The speaker and one RPP lawmaker did not participate in voting.