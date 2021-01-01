Dissident UML leaders to furnish explanation arguing they haven't quit party

Dissident party leaders including Madhav Kumar Nepal have decided to furnish explanation asked by CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli arguing that they have not quit UML and are still in party.

Prime Minister (PM) Oli on Tuesday sent letters to 27 leaders giving them three days to explain why they should not be expelled from the federal parliament. They have also been warned that they can be punished any time for acting against the party and what the party claims is a popular government.

The dissident leaders met at Baneshwore in the afternoon for discussion after receiving the letter. Lawmaker Ram Kumari Jhakri, who attended the meeting, said the explanation has been sought personally sending each individual a separate letter, and the response will also be sent individually.

"We are for unity. We will fight for our existence inside the party remaining UML leaders," Jhakri stated. "Oli has gone against the party statute. He has asked for explanation when we protested that. We will resist through legal means."

The leaders who have been asked to furnish explanation include Jhala Nath Khanal, Bhim Rawal, Ghanashyam Bhusal, Surendra Pandey, Met Mani Chaudhari, Pabitra Niroula, Jhapat Rawal, Yagya Raj Sunuwar, Jeevan Ram Shrestha, Bhawani Khapung, Birodh Khatiwada, Som Prasad Pandey, Narayan Khatiwada, Ganesh Pahari, Jaya Kumar Rai, Dipak Prakash Bhatta, Yogesh Bhattarai, Hira Chandra KC, Pushpa Kumari Karna Kayastha, Kalyani Khadka, Laxmi Kumari Chaudhari, Krishna Lal Maharjan, Sarala Kumari Yadav, Nira Devi Jairu, Ram Kuamri Jhakri and Mukunda Neupane.

Oli has already suspended six leaders including Nepal from the party for six months.