Cabinet recommends to end winter session of federal parliament Monday

The winter session of federal parliament will end Monday.

The Cabinet meeting Monday morning has decided to recommend President Bidya Devi Bhandari to end the session effective from one Monday afternoon, a minister confirmed with Setopati.

The session had started on March 7 in accordance to the Supreme Court mandamus ordering that the House session be convened within 13 days while reinstating the House on February 23. Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli had dissolved the House on December 20 due to internal dispute in the then ruling CPN.

There have been complaints that the session could not function effectively citing lack of business given by the government.