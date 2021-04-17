Thapa to be sworn in as minister Sunday itself

Ram Bahadur Thapa will again be sworn in as home minister Sunday after losing both the membership of National Assembly and ministership.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has immediately recommended for reappointment of Thapa as home minister. PM's press advisor Surya Thapa told Setopati that he will be sworn in at five Sunday evening.

CPN (Maoist Center) had written to the National Assembly Secretariat on April 9 informing that Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa is no longer the party's lawmaker after becoming a CPN-UML member.

National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina on Sunday declared the post of lawmaker vacant in accordance to the letter sent by Maoist Center. Thapa was elected to the National assembly from Bagamti province.

Thapa has been reappointed minister as per Article 78 of the Constitution that allows a person who is not member of the federal parliament to become minister. But the person must become federal lawmaker within six months of taking oath of office.

Maoist Center had earlier written for expulsion of Energy Minister Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Industry Minister Lekh Raj Bhatta, Labor Minister Gauri Shankar Chaudhary and Urban Development Minister Prabhu Sah from the House to implement the decision of its standing committee meeting pointing that the four are participating in political activities of another party.

The four ministers were again appointed to their respective ministries by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli after losing their ministership following expulsion from the House by using the same constitutional provision.