NC central committee meeting in afternoon

Nepali Congress (NC) has called central committee meeting for Sunday afternoon.

The meeting was originally called for last Monday but was called off on instruction of President Sher Bahadur Deuba following death of younger brother of Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel that morning.

The extended deadline for distribution and renewal of active membership that expired on April will again be extended by the meeting Sunday.

The main opposition party had to complete distribution and renewal of active membership by March 23 as per the schedule but was extended it till April 12 after nine district committees did not even start it by the end of the deadline. Sindhupalchowk and a few other districts have yet to complete it due to unfinished integration works.

Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar had quit NC on February 1, 2008 and joined the then Madhesi Janadhikar Forum before the first Constituent Assembly election. Gachchhadar-led Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic) had unified with NC on October 16, 2017. Integration of the party's cadres into NC have yet to be completed.

Chief Secretary of the party's central office Krishna Prasad Paudel said the Sunday' meeting will also discuss recent political developments in provinces and at the center.

The government of CPN (Maoist Center) Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi in Karnali was saved with support of NC while NC has registered no-confidence motion against Gandaki CM Prithvi Subba Gurung.

NC, Maoist Center and other opposition parties are also planning to register no-confidence motion against Lumbini CM Shankar Pokharel.