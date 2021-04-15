Parliamentary hearing of proposed SC justices Friday

Parliamentary hearing of Nahakul Subedi and Kumar Chudal proposed for the post of Supreme Court (SC) justice will be conducted on Friday.

The Judicial Council chaired by the chief justice (CJ) had recommended the duo for the Apex Court on March 12.

Seven complaints have been received by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee against the two. The committee has already held discussion with the complainants.

Questions about qualification of Subedi were raised even in the SC. But the SC ruled that he qualified to become SC justice.

Hearing of the two has proceeded forward after the SC verdict.