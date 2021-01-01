NC yet to start distribution of active membership in 9 districts

Nine district committees of Nepali Congress (NC) have yet to start distribution and renewal of active membership even as the deadline for submitting the details of active members to the center expires Tuesday.

Committees in Saptari, Siraha, Dhanusha, Bara, Rasuwa, Bardiya, Banke, Eastern Rukum and Dolpa have not started distribution and renewal of active membership which can even affect the schedule of the party's 14th general convention.

President of NC in Bardiya Sanjay Gautam told Setopati that renewal of active membership has just started but distribution of new membership has yet to begin. "Integration works have yet to finish. There are disputes about integration following unification with Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic). The center has yet to resolve the dispute," he reasoned.

Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar had quit NC on February 1, 2008 and joined the then Madhesi Janadhikar Forum before the first Constituent Assembly election. Gachchhadar-led Madhesi Janadhikar Forum (Democratic) had unified with NC on October 16, 2017. Integration of the party's cadres into NC have yet to be completed.

NC will now have to extend the deadline for distribution and renewal of active membership in the nine districts.

Central member Ramesh Lekhak, who is also the coordinator of the probe committee for active membership, told Setopati that details of active members are being updated in the software from 68 districts. "Works about distribution and renewal of active membership have not started in nine districts," he stated. He did not reveal the reasons for delay in the nine districts.

Active membership forms the foundation of the party's electoral system for selection of general convention representatives that ultimately elects the party's central leadership.

The party claims that there are around 500,000 active members now and aims to bring in around 500,000 new active members while renewing the existing members.