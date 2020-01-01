Thapa holds meeting of his own faction, does not attend gathering of Oli camp

Home Minister and CPN secretariat member Ram Bahadur Thapa has held a gathering of his faction on Monday even as the ruling party is on the verge of split.

Thapa, who became minister on Maoist quota, had not resigned when seven ministers close to CPN Chairman and former Maoist supremo Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal resigned on Sunday leading to speculation that he may have joined the camp of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

But Thapa did not attend the meeting of Oli's faction at Baluwatar Monday morning and held a separate meeting of his faction in Pulchowk, a source confided.

Thapa has a small group that had split along with Mohan Baidya from the then Maoists and later returned to the Maoist party led by Dahal. Thapa, Pampha Bhusal and Dev Gurung became CPN standing committee member after unification of the Maoists with the then CPN-UML.

The group currently has around a dozen federal lawmakers and almost three dozen CPN central committee members.