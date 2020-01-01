Meeting called by Deuba to discuss intra-party dispute ends inconclusively

The meeting called by Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday to discuss about the intra-party dispute has ended without any conclusion.

Deuba had called leaders including Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel and others to discuss the letter by 27 leaders from Paudel faction expressing displeasure at the working style of Deuba.

Paudel and former general secretary Krishna Sitaula complained during the meeting that the party is not running in accordance to party statute while Vice President Bimalendra Nidhi and General Secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka claimed it is running as per the statute.

Central member Arjun Narsingh KC, who was also present in the meeting, told Setopati that no conclusion could be reached and the meeting will resume at one Tuesday afternoon. "The establishment does not seem to have taken our differences seriously," KC stated.

He added that Nidhi and Khadka together spoke for nearly three hours and insisted that they have not committed any mistake and are acting in accordance to the statute.

Joint General Secretary Prakash Sharan Mahat said the meeting was cordial. "The issue was presented today and the leaders put their opinion. The meeting tomorrow will resolve the differences," he stated.

He claimed that there are not much differences. "There are minor disputes about active membership and integration. They will be resolved tomorrow through discussion."

Central member Navindra Raj Joshi had reached the party's central office in Sanepa on September 28 and handed over the letter demanding an environment for holding a fair and impartial general convention.

Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel, General Secretary Shashank Koirala, Treasurer Sita Devi Yadav, former general secretary Prakash Man Singh, and central members Ram Sharan Mahat, Arjun Narsingh KC, Bal Bahadur KC, Mahesh Acharya, Dil Bahadur Gharti, Minendra Rijal, Sujata Koirala, Dilendra Prasad Badu, Shekhar Koirala, Dipak Giri, Navindra Raj Joshi, Chandra Bhandari, Kamala Panta, Dhan Raj Gurung, Ratna Sherchan, Badri Prasad Pandey, Jeevan Pariyar, Guru Raj Ghimire, Kalyan Kumar Gurung, Ram Krishna Yadav, Hriday Ram Thani, Kiran Yadav and Sarita Prasai had signed on the letter.

They had warned that they will be forced to start struggle programs if Deuba does not show seriousness and urgency to address their demands judiciously. They have also demanded revocation of the decision to form party departments and term extension of the sister organizations.

Deuba was on appointment spree in recent months forming party departments and senior politician assembly. Deuba's opponents in the party have been accusing him of trying to influence the next general convention by forming party departments after announcement of general convention.

The departments need to be formed within six months of the general convention but Deuba is making the appointments when his four-year term has already ended and he is on a one-year extension as party chief.