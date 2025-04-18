Prohibitory order lifted in Birgunj

The District Administration Office, Parsa, has lifted the prohibitory order imposed in certain part of the Birgunj Metropolitan City from Friday morning.

A meeting of the District Security Committee chaired by Chief District Officer Ganesh Aryal on Thursday decided to lift the prohibitory order from 7 AM Friday, stating that the peace and security situation in Birgunj has returned to normal.

"As per Section 6 (3a) of the Local Administration Act, it has been decided to lift the prohibitory order imposed since April 14 in some areas of Birgunj Metropolitan City, from 7 AM Friday," the District Security Committee's decision said.

A clash broke out between two groups during a procession organized on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. Tension arose after stones were allegedly thrown at those participating in the procession.

Seventeen police personnel, including SP Gautam Mishra, were injured during the clash. Eight armed police personnel and 12 civilians were also injured.

As the situation spiraled out of control, the District Administration Office imposed a curfew in certain parts of Birgunj from 7:30 PM Saturday until Sunday noon and later extended it to midnight on Sunday.

Citing gradual improvement in the overall peace and security situation in the city, the district administration lifted the curfew but issued a prohibitory order effective from Monday.